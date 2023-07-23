Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro dealing with 'major outage' in northern areas of province

Customers in Pukatawagan, Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake, Nelson House and South Indian Lake have been affected by a “major outage,” Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet Friday night.

Repairs planned to get power back on by 2 p.m. Sunday

CBC News ·
A picture of a mass of land
Nelson House, Man. is 660 km north of Winnipeg. (www.nhea.info)

A "major" power outage is impacting about 2000 customers in northern areas of the province. 

People in Pukatawagan, Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake, Nelson House and South Indian Lake have been affected by a "major outage," Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet Friday night. An air patrol found broken equipment in a remote area by Notigi, northwest of Nelson House. 

Replacement equipment, a helicopter and crews were being organized in order to make the repairs, Manitoba Hydro said. 

They also acknowledged that a weekend power outage is frustrating for impacted customers. 

Repairs are planned to get power back on by 2 p.m. Sunday, Manitoba Hydro said in the tweet.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now