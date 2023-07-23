Manitoba Hydro dealing with 'major outage' in northern areas of province

A "major" power outage is impacting about 2000 customers in northern areas of the province.

People in Pukatawagan, Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake, Nelson House and South Indian Lake have been affected by a "major outage," Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet Friday night. An air patrol found broken equipment in a remote area by Notigi, northwest of Nelson House.

Replacement equipment, a helicopter and crews were being organized in order to make the repairs, Manitoba Hydro said.

We know this is frustrating especially on the weekend. We appreciate your patience as we get replacement equipment, a helicopter and crews together to make repairs. —@manitobahydro

Repairs are planned to get power back on by 2 p.m. Sunday, Manitoba Hydro said in the tweet.