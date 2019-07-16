Skip to Main Content
Fire crews battle blaze in Main Street building
Manitoba

Fire crews battle blaze in Main Street building

Emergency crews encountered black smoke pouring from windows in a three-storey building at Main Street and Sutherland, though no one was injured, the city says.

Firefighters arrive to smoke pouring from suite in 3-storey building off Sutherland Avenue

CBC News ·
Fire crews blocked off three lanes in front of this Main Street building Tuesday afternoon. (Warren Kay/CBC)

A fire in a three-storey Main Street building Tuesday afternoon forced emergency crews to block off lanes as firefighters doused the blaze.

Crews arrived around 2:45 p.m. to find black smoke pouring from windows in one of the suites of the building at Main and Sutherland Avenue.

A singed mattress was visible on the sidewalk below one of the charred windows.

A burned mattress was on the sidewalk outside the building. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The blaze was out within 20 minutes, the city said.

Firefighters searched the building and couldn't find anyone inside. No injuries have been reported, the city said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, the city said, and damage estimates aren't yet available.

The city said the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Warren Kay/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|