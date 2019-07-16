Fire crews battle blaze in Main Street building

A fire in a three-storey Main Street building Tuesday afternoon forced emergency crews to block off lanes as firefighters doused the blaze.

Crews arrived around 2:45 p.m. to find black smoke pouring from windows in one of the suites of the building at Main and Sutherland Avenue.

A singed mattress was visible on the sidewalk below one of the charred windows.

A burned mattress was on the sidewalk outside the building. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The blaze was out within 20 minutes, the city said.

Firefighters searched the building and couldn't find anyone inside. No injuries have been reported, the city said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated, the city said, and damage estimates aren't yet available.

The city said the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Warren Kay/CBC)

