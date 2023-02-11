3 Winnipeg firefighters injured battling major blaze that spread from Main Street business

Three Winnipeg firefighters have been taken to hospital as emergency crews remain on scene of a major fire north of the Main Street underpass.

Flames were shooting out of the roof of the Surplus Direct Store, which is located on Main Street, north of Jarvis Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Thick smoke was still seen billowing from the building and throughout the Point Douglas area at 8:15 a.m., according to a news release from the city.

Fifteen homes on Austin Street North were evacuated by emergency crews as a precaution, as was a three-storey apartment building on Main Street.

Emergency crews, including two ladder trucks are working to put out the fire, which spread to neighbouring buildings.

The three injured firefighters sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the release.

A ladder unit works to put out a fire that has blocked off traffic along Winnipeg's Main Street until around noon Saturday. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

Northbound traffic on Main Street is shut down between Higgins and Euclid avenues, while southbound traffic is blocked between Dufferin and Sutherland avenues, according to police.

Police say the route will be closed until around noon Saturday.

Motorists and residents are encouraged to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the building is expected to be a total loss, the city says.

For decades, the building was Kern Hill Furniture Ltd. The building was renovated in 2012.

