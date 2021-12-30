COVID-19 testing site on Main Street in Winnipeg closed again due to vehicle collision

For the second time in less that a week, a COVID-19 testing site on Main Street in Winnipeg has been shut down after someone drove into a door.

The drive-thru testing site, located at MPI's 1284 Main St. service centre, was closed Christmas Eve for the same reason. It was already operating at reduced capacity due to that collision, plus an unrelated door malfunction.

This time around, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says a delivery driver accidentally drove their vehicle into an exit door.

The site is closed for the rest of the day Thursday and all traffic coming for testing is being diverted to other testing sites in the city, says a news release.

A full list of test sites open in Winnipeg is available online.

Manitoba reported yet another pandemic high of 1,123 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus three new deaths, according to the provincial dashboard.

Winnipeggers have been waiting hours in line to get a nasopharyngeal swab at testing centres due to a surge in demand, making it challenging for the provincial Cadham Laboratory and private company Dynacare to keep up.

Earlier this week, the province reached a deal with a private Winnipeg laboratory to increase provincial COVID-19 testing capacity by nearly 30 per cent by the end of the week.