Main Street Project secures temporary funding for drop-in warming centre

A downtown drop-in centre that gives people a place to warm up during the coldest days of the year has had its life extended for another winter.

Main Street Project executive director Rick Lees said after the city's recent cold snap, advocates wanted to make sure people experiencing homelessness had an indoor space to seek shelter.

"I think after the extreme weather of last week and the potential for a blizzard and storm this weekend, that group was very concerned there was not alternatives for people, other than a shelter, who may just want to get in and warm up," said Lees.

"And I think the other impetus was, of course, the burning down of the teepee in the encampment near Main Street Project and some loss of outside accommodation for those folks. I think all of that just came together for people to re-evaluate what are we doing about our weather response."

Lees said the United Way Winnipeg came forward with a donation of about $3,000 to fund the warming centre for 72 hours this wekend. The centre provides space for up to 50 people and opened last year, operating for about seven weeks last winter.

This weekend was the first time it's opened this winter, he said.

In addition to the United Way donation, the centre got another contribution from Qualico, this one of $10,000, which will allow it to stay open for eight hours overnight for 50 days.

"We're quite excited about that," said Lees. "It certainly doesn't cover the entire sort of 24 hours that we're looking for, but it's a great start to ensuring some stability for our emergency response."

Qualico CEO Kevin Van said the company hopes Main Street Project can use its donation to secure additional funds to keep the warming centre open around the clock.

"We believe whole-heartedly in the life-saving work that Main Street Project does in the community," said Van.

'A place to call their own'

Lees said the space fills an urgent need in the community; on Saturday, he said more than 100 people came through its doors. But, the centre has been largely unfunded after not getting a grant they applied for this year.

He said it provides an ideal space for people who want an escape from the frigid weather, but prefer a more casual environment than a traditional shelter provides.

"It's for a population that maybe is a bit mobile, doesn't really want to come in and take a mat and sleep for the night and wants to kind of move around," he said.

"There's anywhere from 120 to 200 people that tend to live rough and don't access any of the three big shelters… [the warming centre] gives a place for them to come in drop in and get warm and then return to their location."

Lees said some people aren't comfortable going to a shelter because of things like conflicts with other clients, past negative experiences in shelters or health concerns about sleeping in close quarters with others during flu season.

"I think it's really important to bring dignity to that community. Shelters are not the ideal place for people to stay. They certainly provide warmth and shelter, but they don't always do so in a way that works for everybody," Lees said.

"I think by creating a warming centre what you're providing is options for people.... It gives them freedom and it gives them a place to call their own."

Lees said he's hoping the donation from Qualico will kickstart other donations that will allow it to stay open permanently.