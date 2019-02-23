Coldest Night of the Year walk raises $17K for Main Street Project

Winnipeggers hit the streets Saturday to raise money to help the city's homeless.

The annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser saw roughly 100 people take a walk through downtown Winnipeg to raise money for Main Street Project.

"The fact that this many Winnipeggers care about what we do and the people that we look after … is just so heartwarming but not surprising when you think about what Winnipeg is all about," said Main Street Project's Al Foster following the walk.

"More and more people now are becoming part of the conversation and they want to be part of a solution here.

"It's just so incredible now to see people want to be engaged in looking after the folks that we look after."

While it's not the first time the fundraiser has been held in Winnipeg, it's the first time Main Street Project has benefited from the money raised.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk is held every Feb. 23 in cities across Canada.

Foster said those taking part in Winnipeg had raised roughly $17,000 by Saturday evening.

The money will be used to help Main Street Project pay for their move into the former Mitchell Fabrics building at the corner of Main Street and Logan Avenue.

"We've purchased the building but we still need to raise $2.5 million on our own to help make that project become a reality," explained Foster of the shelter's planned move.

Expanded space

Main Street Project announced it had bought the former home of Mitchell Fabrics for $2.6 million last September. The shelter plans to move from its current 2,100-square-foot building on Martha Street into the new space — which is 17 times larger than the current shelter — later this year.

Rick Lees, executive director of the Main Street Project, has previously said the new shelter will have room for at least 120 beds, with separate spaces for men, women and members of the LGBTQ community.

The current facility squeezes in 85 people, who are arranged side by side on floor mats.

Main Street Project purchased the Mitchell Fabrics building at Main Street and Logan Avenue last September. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

It will become the first shelter in Winnipeg that allows guests stay for an extended period of time, Lees told CBC News in September, and those guests will have access to a 24/7 cafeteria, counselling facilities, a laundromat and storage for clothing and identification cards.

Foster said Main Street Project is grateful to everyone who came out to support the shelter Saturday, even though temperatures — which hit a balmy -11 C as the walkers set out at 5 p.m. — didn't quite live up to the fundraiser's name.

"We couldn't have asked for better weather," he said.

"It was a bit of an ironic name for it, but I'm sure glad it worked out the way it did."

More for CBC Manitoba: