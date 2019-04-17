Main Street Project celebrates Jets with whiteout pizza party

Some of the Jets' loudest fans were cheering with pizza in hand Tuesday night, thanks to businesses that supported the Main Street Project's whiteout party.

"Good, delicious," said Tracy Gibson, 47, who picked several slices of 'anything without mushrooms' and sleeps at the shelter each night.



"I feel good that I'm here, better than being out there," she added.



The pizza parties are held at Main Street Project each Jets' playoff game for all 200-230 people in each of its facilities, between the emergency drop-in centre, transitional housing and men's detox centres.

"I think that they're really excited by having pizza, which is maybe not something that they would typically have on any given day," said Cindy Titus, communications and fund development coordinator with Main Street Project.

"They also love celebrating the Jets along with everybody else in the city, so it definitely adds a little element of specialness for sure."

Lori Lucas, who owns Chicken Chef on the west side of Portage Avenue, said she'd heard Main Street Project was struggling to find donations for its Whiteout pizza parties.

"All of Winnipeg should be able to celebrate," she said. "When I heard about this cause I thought, we should do a little bit of fundraising, and supply some of those pizzas for them," she said.

Lori Lucas of Chicken Chef heard Main Street Project needed pizza for its whiteout pizza parties, and stepped up with help from Capital Ford Lincoln Sales. (Lori Lucas) Capital Ford Lincoln Sales Winnipeg stepped up to foot their $150 bill for the pizza and other Chicken Chefs pitched in, too. Lucas went in on her day off to help cook 30 pizzas of about eight different varieties for two whiteout parties.

The pizza went fast, and about three-dozen people gathered in the Martha Street Location to watch the game on a big screen overhead.

"We're just very thankful for the support that the local community and businesses have shown us, so far," said Titus.

She said Main Street Project, as a registered charity, could still use more donations towards its pizza fund, which can be found on the website.

"[It] just helped our community members to feel like they're part of the celebrations. Celebrating the Winnipeg Jets shouldn't just be for people from Tuxedo or St. Vital. Our city's most vulnerable people want to celebrate them along with everybody else, so thank you to everybody who supported that."

Lucas also wants support to be able to help out again in time for Thursday's whiteout pizza party.

"I just think we as a city, there's so much chaos and wrong going on in the world. I think we need to show some compassion and show that, you know what? We all make Winnipeg great," she said.