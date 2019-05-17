Suspect arrested after report of gun shuts down Main Street Thursday

A police investigation blocked off a section of Main Street Thursday evening after officers were called about a report of a person with a gun.

Police tape blocked the street in both directions near Bannerman Avenue just before 6 p.m. Several police units, including the armoured vehicle were called to the scene.

The situation was resolved safely and a suspect was arrested, police said. They could not say whether a gun was found.

The street reopened by 8 p.m.