Suspect arrested after report of gun shuts down Main Street Thursday
Manitoba

A police investigation blocked off a section of Main Street Thursday evening after officers were called about a report of a person with a gun.  
CBC News ·
Several police units including the armoured vehicle responded to a call about a person with a gun near Main Street and Bannerman Avenue. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Police tape blocked the street in both directions near Bannerman Avenue just before 6 p.m. Several police units, including the armoured vehicle were called to the scene.

The situation was resolved safely and a suspect was arrested, police said. They could not say whether a gun was found.

The street reopened by 8 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody and the situation was resolved safely, police said. (Walther Bernal/CBC)
