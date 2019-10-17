Winnipeg police look for driver after injured man hit by vehicle

Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a man who had just been assaulted on Main Street Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene between Higgins and Sutherland avenues around midnight where they found an unresponsive man.

Officers began CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

The man was identified as Neilson Catcheway, 40, of Winnipeg.

Evidence markers line Main Street near the railway underpass on Wednesday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Const. Rob Carver said police believe Catcheway was assaulted and then, in a separate unrelated incident, was hit by a car travelling northbound on Main Street.

Investigators are asking the driver of the vehicle to come forward to police.

"They can come forward, or we can track them down. It works easier if they would just come forward," Carver said.

He added no one is in custody for the assault. This incident is considered a homicide, and marks the 31st this year.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).