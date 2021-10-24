Part of Main Street closed as Winnipeg firefighters battle building fire
North and southbound traffic is blocked on Main Street between Stella and Jarvis avenues
Winnipeg police closed part of Main Street on Sunday morning because of a large fire which consumed a building.
Several Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene of the fire at Main Street near Euclid Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.
Staff Sgt. Julio Berzenji of the Winnipeg Police Service's duty office says the building is abandoned.
"Thankfully, we have no report of any casualties, which is good news," he said.
It is, however, a large fire that's sending black smoke into the sky.
Firefighters could be seen scaling ladders to fight the fire from above at about 9 a.m.
"What I'm being told is that it's quite something. The structure is engulfed, is how it's being described," Berzenji said.
The building takes up the whole block, so the fire isn't threatening any other structures.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the 800-block of Main Street as Winnipeg Fire & Paramedic Services (WFPS) are onscene in response to a building fire. Northbound and Southbound traffic will need to be rerouted for the time being. Thank you!—@wpgpolice
Police are asking drivers to stay away from the area, and have closed Main Street between Stella and Jarvis avenues to give firefighters room.
Northbound and Southbound traffic is being rerouted, and police cadets are on scene to help direct traffic, Berzenji said.
