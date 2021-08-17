Winnipeg firefighters battle large blaze on Main Street

Firefighters continue to battle a stubborn fire burning on Main Street near Jarvis Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police closed both north and southbound lanes from Selkirk Avenue to Higgins Avenue after the fire started around midnight. Southbound Main Street remains closed but northbound lanes reopened around 7 a.m.

The fire started in Pawndora's Box pawn shop at 808 Main St., police said, before spreading south to the three-storey building at 802 Main St., which was boarded up.

Deputy fire chief Tom Wallace of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said another building a couple of doors down was evacuated due to smoke.

"We were able to get them [residents] back into the building a short time ago with the help of emergency social services to retrieve some pets and medications and personal belongings."

A Winnipeg Transit bus was at the scene to give people shelter. There are no reported injuries.

Firefighters use ladder trucks behind the buildings on Main Street near Jarvis Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The hot weather is making the firefighters' job harder, Wallace said.

"Early this morning, it was very warm and humid out. Our safety officer and our incident commander pay close attention to our firefighters' time on task, and ensure they're recycled and changed out on a regular basis to hydrate and cool and rest," he said.

The building at 802 Main, which Wallace said was boarded up, has become the focus of the firefighting efforts. The fire has gutted the structure and some walls are beginning to collapse, Wallace said.

