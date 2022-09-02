Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Northbound Main closed at Logan after assault sends man to hospital: Winnipeg police

A man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an assault that closed traffic on part of Main Street Friday afternoon, police say.

Man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after Friday afternoon assault, police say

CBC News ·
Several police officers mill about on a street in front of an ambulance. There is yellow tape surrounding the area.
Northbound Main Street at Logan Avenue is closed to traffic while police investigate an assault, a police spokesperson said. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an assault that closed traffic on part of Main Street Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to the scene near Logan Avenue around 2:40 p.m. for a report of an assault, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said in an email.

Northbound Main at Logan Avenue remains closed to traffic while police investigate, Murray said late Friday afternoon.

Police officers, cadets and an ambulance were seen in the area, which was cordoned off with yellow tape Friday afternoon. 

No estimate was given for when Main Street would reopen to traffic.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now