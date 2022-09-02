Northbound Main closed at Logan after assault sends man to hospital: Winnipeg police

A man was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an assault that closed traffic on part of Main Street Friday afternoon, Winnipeg police say.

Officers responded to the scene near Logan Avenue around 2:40 p.m. for a report of an assault, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said in an email.

Northbound Main at Logan Avenue remains closed to traffic while police investigate, Murray said late Friday afternoon.

Police officers, cadets and an ambulance were seen in the area, which was cordoned off with yellow tape Friday afternoon.

No estimate was given for when Main Street would reopen to traffic.

TRAFFIC ALERT:<br>NB MAIN & LOGAN <br>Emergency crews have blocked all NB lanes to traffic. Traffic is being rerouted to EB/WB Logan. Expect delays. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wpgtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wpgtraffic</a> —@WinnipegTMC

