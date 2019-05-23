1 person in hospital after rollover at Main Street, Perimeter Highway

A serious rollover near Main Street and the Perimeter Highway sent one person to hospital Thursday.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

The person rushed to hospital in critical condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.

The cause of the collision hasn't been released.

Police kneel next to the smashed windows and bent-up frame of the vehicle in the ditch near the Perimeter. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: