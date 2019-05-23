1 person in hospital after rollover at Main Street, Perimeter Highway
One person was taken to hospital after an SUV rolled over near Main Street and the Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg.
Condition of person rushed to hospital upgraded from critical to stable, Winnipeg police say
A serious rollover near Main Street and the Perimeter Highway sent one person to hospital Thursday.
Winnipeg police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.
The person rushed to hospital in critical condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.
The cause of the collision hasn't been released.
