1 person in hospital after rollover at Main Street, Perimeter Highway
One person was taken to hospital after an SUV rolled over near Main Street and the Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg.

Condition of person rushed to hospital upgraded from critical to stable, Winnipeg police say

Police survey the SUV tipped over on its side near Main Street and the Perimeter Highway on Thursday morning. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A serious rollover near Main Street and the Perimeter Highway sent one person to hospital Thursday.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

The person rushed to hospital in critical condition was later upgraded to stable, police said.

The cause of the collision hasn't been released.

Police kneel next to the smashed windows and bent-up frame of the vehicle in the ditch near the Perimeter. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

