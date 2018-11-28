RCMP ID man wanted in connection with mailbox thefts in Manitoba

RCMP have posted the photo of a 37-year-old man identified during an investigation into a string of mailbox thefts in rural Manitoba.

Cameron Douglas Boychuk is wanted on a province-wide warrant of arrest in connection with the theft of mail and damage to numerous mailboxes in the La Salle area back on July 23.

More than 100 mailboxes in the community, just south of Winnipeg, were pilfered from, and that prompted a warning from police for people to take action to prevent identity theft.

Victims were urged to contact their financial institutions and credit card companies.

Cameron Douglas Boychuk is wanted on a province-wide warrant of arrest in connection with the theft of mail and damage to numerous mailboxes in the La Salle area back on July 23. (Submitted by RCMP)

It was the second major incident of mailbox thefts during the summer.

In June, RCMP received more than 200 complaints of stolen mail from people in the rural municipalities of Springfield, St. Clements, East St. Paul and Selkirk.

Two people were arrested following that investigation. Police believe the pair forged their names on cheques stolen from the mail, and then cashed them.

Anyone with information on Boychuk's whereabouts is asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358.