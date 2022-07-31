Winnipegosis residents angry following abrupt closure of Canada Post outlet

The abrupt shuttering of the Canada Post outlet in a small Manitoba community is raising concern and anger after people living there learned of the closure through the local media instead of from the Crown corporation itself.

Staffing problems at the Winnipegosis outlet have led to it being closed several days this week. As of Tuesday, people in the community will have to make their way about 60 kilometres south to pick up their mail in Dauphin for the time being.

"You would think that there would be some sort of alternative plan," said Ron Kostyshyn, reeve of the Mossey River Municipality.

Winnipegosis has a population of about 700 people, about half of them senior citizens, Kostyshyn said. They learned of the closure from the local radio station on Saturday.

Kostyshyn said he'd never heard of a similar situation happening in Winnipegosis, located about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the mouth of the Mossey River.

"It definitely will have an impact."

Rules prohibit people from having others pick up mail

A major issue is that Canada Post requires people to show government-issued ID to collect their mail in person, ruling out the possibility people who can't make the trip to Dauphin could assign someone else to pick up their mail and parcels.

Winnipegosis resident Alex Lytwyn has cerebral palsy and says the closing of the post office robs him of a sense of independence. Travelling to Dauphin to get his mail and parcels causes hardships, he says. (Submitted by Alex Lytwyn)

Winnipegosis resident Alex Lytwyn, who has cerebral palsy and uses mobility aids, said the shutting of the branch office robs him of a sense of independence.

"Going to the mail myself was a huge deal, now that is gone," he told CBC News, adding that the financial implications of having to travel to Dauphin are another headache.

"Going to Dauphin causes a lot of extra hardships for me," he said.

Lytwyn is an adult ambassador for Manitoba Possible, which works to eliminate barriers for Manitobans with disabilities. He said he and others in Winnipegosis are angry at how Canada Post has handled the situation and the lack of information.

"They say it's temporary, but who knows what that means?" he asked.

Lytwyn wondered why it wasn't possible for Canada Post to hire locals on a temporary basis to keep the office open.

In a emailed statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for Canada Post said the company remains committed to serving the community.

"We are working to resume regular operating hours as soon as possible," the spokesperson wrote.

A follow-up email asking about a timeline for reopening went unanswered as of Saturday evening.

Kostyshyn said the municipality will speak with Canada Post.

"We will be voicing our concerns to Canada Post over this," he said.