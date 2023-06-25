Union representing Manitoba health-care workers reaches tentative deal

More than 6,500 allied health-care professionals in Manitoba struck a tentative agreement with Shared Health following 15 months at the bargaining table.

"Our members have waited more than five years for a new contract, the longest of any health-care sector in Canada," said Jason Linklater, president of the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP), in a news release Saturday.

The six-year contract includes compounding general wage increases for every year starting April 1, 2018, retroactive pay for general wage increases, and "a wide range of other extensive monetary gains and non-monetary improvements to support recruitment, retention, career advancement and education, and staff wellness," Shared Health said in a Saturday news release.

"We are hopeful that, if ratified, this new deal can help retain and recruit more specialized allied health-care professionals on the front line where Manitobans need them," Linklater said.

MAHCP had threatened strike action earlier this month if it did not receive a new collective agreement. But the union later agreed to postpone its strike deadline after the parties made more advances in bargaining.

The bargaining process started in March 2022.

MAHCP represents rural paramedics and emergency dispatch, respiratory therapists, lab and diagnostic technologists, and other allied health professionals throughout the province.