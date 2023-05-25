Police seize $10K worth of magic mushrooms from Winnipeg dispensary

Winnipeg police say they seized $10,000 worth of psilocybin when they raided a business that called itself Manitoba's first magic mushroom dispensary.

Magic Mush officially launched its Winnipeg store in Osborne Village on May 13. Magic Mush stores previously opened in Ottawa and Toronto.

Winnipeg police organized crime and drug enforcement officers arrested two people when they raided the shop on Friday.

The 37-year-old man and 37-year-old woman are believed to be involved in the operation of Magic Mush, police said in a news release that provided more information Thursday.

Officers searched the Osborne Village dispensary, a home on Waterfront Drive between Bannatyne and Galt avenues and a vehicle believed to be involved in the business dealings, police said.

Magic mushrooms typically contain psilocybin or psilocin, hallucinogens classified as Schedule III substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms is illegal in Canada, but some exemptions are made for people living with mental health disorders to legally use psilocybin through a health-care provider.

Police found 39 13-gram bags of mushrooms, 260 grams of loose psilocybin, mushroom edibles and other drug paraphernalia during their searches. The drugs are worth roughly $10,000, police said.

The man and woman face two charges of trafficking in a scheduled substance (psilocybin) and charges of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking (psilocybin) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. They were released with conditions.

Insp. Elton Hall of the organized crime unit is expected to provide an update on the investigation at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Winnipeg-based lawyer Jamie Kagan, a partner at Thompson Dorfman Sweatman who's representing the Ontario-based owners of the business, previously told CBC News the owners knew they were taking a risk in opening the Osborne Village store.