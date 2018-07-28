Madison Bowey brings Stanley Cup to home rink in Winnipeg

Winnipeg hockey fans lined up for hours Saturday afternoon for the chance to see the National Hockey League's most hallowed prize.

Winnipeg-born Washington Capitals defender Madison Bowey brought the Stanley Cup to the Varsity View Community Club in Charleswood, the spot where he got his start playing hockey.

"I had one goal in mind growing up skating around in my backyard and that was to bring my friend here, Stanley, back to all you guys," Bowey told the hundreds of fans who came out.

"Seeing all the fans, the friends and the support that I have in my hometown — where I fell in love with this game — I think it's really special."

Bowey raises the cup before speaking to fans at the event. (CBC)

The 23-year-old got his start playing for the Varsity View Falcons and was drafted by the Capitals in 2013 after playing minor hockey in Winnipeg and junior hockey in Kelowna.

The Capitals, of course, beat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup last month.

While he didn't take the ice during the playoffs, Bowey played 51 games during the regular season, picking up 12 assists and helping his team make it to the postseason.

A dream come true

Bowey says he's been dreaming of hoisting the Stanley Cup since the age of five or six and he described actually getting to do it as bit of a blur.

"It happened so quickly," he told media Saturday. "I think for me seeing Alex Ovechkin first lift that cup and seeing how crazy he was and how passionate he was about it, really made me feel like this is it, I'm here, and my dream has officially come true."

Fans lined up for hours to get the chance to see Bowey and the cup. (CBC)

When Bowey was given the chance to bring the cup on a victory tour, he says he knew right away he wanted to take it to Varsity View.

He said he hopes to inspire other kids in the area.

"I had to come back here and show that support and show that love and how appreciative I am to this community," he said.

"I want to make sure the youth and all these kids get the opportunity to be here where I am today."

'I'll see the cup finally'

And fans both young and old lined up around the block for the chance to get a photo with the hockey player and the Stanley Cup.

It was a personal mission for 91-year-old Rita Nemish.

Rita Nemish, 91, holds up the photos she brought along with her of her son and Bowey hugging after the big game for Bowey to sign. (CBC)

Nemish's son, Mark Nemish, is a trainer for the Washington Capitals, and while she'd gotten the chance to see her son hoist the cup on TV after the team's win, she had yet to see it in person.

"I'm so proud of them and I'll see the cup finally," she said just before Bowey arrived with the trophy.

As well as seeing the cup Nemish got a photo with Bowey and he also signed a photo she'd brought along with her of her son and Bowey hugging after the big game.

"Fantastic this is lots of fun," she said afterwards.

Eleven-year old hockey player Selene Wozney came to see the cup and get Bowey's autograph and said getting to meet him and hear him speak was inspiring.

"I look up to him," she said. "One day I want to play for Team Canada and, maybe one day I'll be able to fulfil my dream and do the same things as what he did."

Selene Wozney, 11, said it was inspiring to meet Bowey. (CBC)

Oh yeah, and there might have been one other reason Wozney wanted to meet Bowey.

"He's kind of one of my celebrity crushes, maybe," she admitted, with a laugh.