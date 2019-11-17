18-year-old with terminal cancer who urged Canadians to vote dies

An 18-year-old Winnipeg woman who made a viral video urging people to vote in October's federal election has died.

In early October, Maddison Yetman was diagnosed with an advanced form of sarcoma and told she had between a few days and a few weeks to live. But she didn't let that stand in the way of voting for the first time.

After casting her ballot, Yetman made a video from her hospital bed urging other people to exercise their democratic right.

"If I can find the time to vote, you can find the time to vote," Yetman says in the video before flipping to a sign that reads "#WhatsYourExcuse."

Yetman's uncle, Brent Williamson, announced his niece's death on Twitter Sunday morning.

"Our beautiful little peanut passed away yesterday. She was stronger than anyone could imagine and left a wonderful mark on this world," he wrote.

Yetman's video captured national attention and got responses from politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Yetman's video had more than 782,600 views on Twitter.