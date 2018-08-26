New names added to Manitoba memorial for victims of drunk driving

Seven new names have been added to Manitoba's memorial for drunk driving victims.

Every year, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) invites friends and family who have lost loved ones to visit a memorial in West St. Paul built to honour victims of drunk drivers.

More names are added to the monument every year, says Gillian Phillips, victim services manager for Western Canada MADD.

"We always planned on [an] annual event, it's somewhere for the families to come each year and honour their loved ones," she explained.

"But unfortunately each year we're also adding new victims and new faces in the crowd as they come here to see their loved ones names go onto the monument."

Remembering a tragedy

This year, Malcolm Mate was one of the new faces at the ceremony.

He came to add the names David, Helen, Michael and Christopher Mate to the plaque. His brother, his brother's wife, and their two sons — aged 9 and 7 — were all killed in a crash with a drunk driver near Brandon in 1985.

"It's just remembering my brother and his family, the tragedy that happened," he said after the ceremony.

"I think it's a good idea … the more names we get on the memorial, think it would hammer home the point that we got to do something about this.

"I appreciate what's been going on with MADD, I think they do a lot of good work."

The monument at Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery was built three years ago and it now has 70 names.

