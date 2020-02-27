Youth with mental illnesses should have access to long-term in-patient care, report on teen's death says

A 16-year-old who died by suicide, despite many contacts with community supports and therapists, should have had access to long-term in-patient care, says a new report from Manitoba's advocate for children and youth.

The report released Thursday details the struggles the teen, named Matthew, and his family went through to get help for his depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

In her report on his story, Daphne Penrose recommends the establishment of a long-term residential facility for youth mental health treatment.

Though his early years were happy, Matthew (the report uses just his first name) experienced "profound" levels of bullying that triggered, then exacerbated, his mental illnesses, the report says.

His condition worsened after the sudden death of his father, who died of heart failure in the family's home in front of Matthew, it says.

Family watched him 'disappear slowly'

In the months before his death, Matthew's ability to function deteriorated to the point that he was mostly housebound, the report says.

He repeatedly told adults he wanted to die and attempted suicide at least twice before his death in November 2017 — nine days before his 17th birthday.

"Over time, the family watched Matthew disappear slowly, consumed by an overwhelming hopelessness and persistent suicidal thoughts," it says.

It was clear to the family that the patchwork of mental health services offered in Manitoba were not well-co-ordinated and were not actually helping Matthew recover, the report says.

Matthew began showing signs of mental illness in Grade 7 and was prescribed an antidepressant, the report says. Over the next five years, his family tried many services to help him.

Daphne Penrose, the Manitoba advocate for children and youth, says the investigation reveals Matthew faced many barriers in getting the help he needed for his mental illness. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

He saw private therapists, an Addictions Foundation of Manitoba counsellor, had multiple sessions with a therapist at the Manitoba Adolescent Treatment Centre, was admitted to child and adolescent psychiatric in-patient services and had 80 sessions with a Child and Family Services family support worker.

The problem was not with the individual services but the lack of co-ordination between the services and the lack of access to long-term care.

"It was a repeated cycle of utilizing the same services, in the same way, with the same recommendations, the same outcomes, and no sustained improvement for Matthew," the report says.

"Despite the good intentions of individuals inside the systems, and his mother's unrelenting advocacy for services that would help Matthew manage his spiralling mental health, Matthew did not receive the kind of long-term, intensive help to which he had a right."

Matthew's mother echoes this point in a letter included in the report, saying what her son truly needed was in-patient, around-the-clock care to ensure he was taking care of himself, taking his medication, and wouldn't harm himself.

"We did everything we were supposed to do. So what do we do when everything else fails?" the letter says.

"What if this disease of the brain is so severe that the person suffering with a mental health problem runs out of hope and refuses all treatment? The answer should be simple, he needed in-patient care."

A new report from Manitoba's Advocate for Children and Youth is a 92-page investigation detailing the life and death of a boy named Matthew, picture here, who died by suicide at age 16. (Submitted by the office of the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth)

In her fight to help her son, no one could tell her what to do with Matthew long term, she wrote.

"There was nothing … just nothing."

In addition to a long-term residential care facility, Penrose recommends improved access to treatment for youth experiencing mental health crises, promoting mental health in classrooms and assigning case managers to help youth and their families navigate mental health and addictions services.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.