'A sweet person with a kind heart': Friends, family gather in Steinbach to remember homicide victim

Tobacco, flowers, and a teddy bear lay on the street in front of the house in Steinbach, Man., where police believe 20-year-old Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin was killed last week.

Family, friends, and loved ones embraced and shouted "we love you Mackaylah" at the sky during a vigil on Friday afternoon.

Theresa Gray wants her granddaughter to be remembered as "the beautiful child that she always was."

"She was kind, she looked out [for others], she worked hard," Gray said.

Around 80 people gathered to honour 20-year-old Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin, who was killed in Steinbach, Man., last week. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The young First Nations woman was reported missing to Steinbach RCMP after she was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the southeastern Manitoba city.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, police responded to a call about a homicide at a home on Creekside Drive in Steinbach.

When officers arrived, the suspect and victim — now identified as Gerard-Roussin — were not there. Her body was later located near a remote ATV trail south of Woodridge, Man.

Earlier this week, a Winnipeg youth drop-in centre, Rossbrook House, shared condolences on social media after learning about Gerard-Roussin's death.

Her cousin, Lawrence Zastre, has fond memories of going to Rossbrook House with her every second weekend.

Along with their other cousins, they'd play basketball and "manhunt" (a hybrid of tag and hide and seek). But as they got older, they grew apart.

"I saw her not too long ago … I was helping her move into her new apartment, and she asked me if I wanted to hang out," Zastre said. "I never had the time to. And I kind of regret that."

Zastre was at a festival in Portage la Prairie when he found out she was missing. The next morning, he heard she had been killed.

He and the rest of the family are shaken.

"We're terrified, you know. Like, who would ever do this? Mackaylah was a sweet person [with] a kind heart."

Josh Benoit, 20, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Another vigil is planned for Friday at 9 p.m. at the Manitoba legislative grounds.