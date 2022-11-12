Man arrested after swinging machete at U of Winnipeg students, security staff, police say

A 45-year-old man is facing charges after police allege he swung a machete at students and security personnel at the University of Winnipeg Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the U of W's Portage Avenue campus around 8:15 a.m., with a report of a man armed with a large machete, police said in a Saturday news release.

Campus security followed him to the nearby Axworthy Health and RecPlex on Spence Street, just north of Portage.

Police found the man inside the facility. He dropped the machete after being ordered to do so by the officers, and was arrested following a brief struggle, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

No injuries were reported, but police say their investigation found the man had threatened students and security personnel by swinging the machete aggressively and gesturing like he was going to attack.

The 45-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with possession of a weapon, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, and resisting arrest.

He was detained in custody.

