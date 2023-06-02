14-year-old boy charged after teen girl slashed with machete, robbed in Winnipeg
Teen also accused of robbing 2 other teenage boys a few days earlier
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with armed robberies and a machete attack on a teenage girl.
A 17-year-old girl with severe injuries was rushed to hospital in critical condition after Winnipeg police responded to a report of a stabbing near Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street in the West End around 1 a.m. Friday.
She was later upgraded to stable condition.
The suspect was found in the nearby Spence neighbourhood and arrested.
Police say a group of young people who knew each other were socializing when there was a confrontation.
Bear spray was deployed and the girl was slashed with a machete, police said.
All of the young people except the girl ran from the area before police arrived, they said.
Investigators also believe the 14-year-old boy is linked to a robbery on Wednesday in Fort Garry.
Two 14-year-old boys were confronted at knifepoint and robbed in the Parker area of Fort Garry just before 8:30 p.m. that day.
The accused boy is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and weapons-related offences.
The major crimes unit asks anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).