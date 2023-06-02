14-year-old boy charged after teen girl slashed with machete, robbed in Winnipeg

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with armed robberies and a machete attack on a teenage girl.

A 17-year-old girl with severe injuries was rushed to hospital in critical condition after Winnipeg police responded to a report of a stabbing near Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street in the West End around 1 a.m. Friday.

She was later upgraded to stable condition.

The suspect was found in the nearby Spence neighbourhood and arrested.

Police say a group of young people who knew each other were socializing when there was a confrontation.

Bear spray was deployed and the girl was slashed with a machete, police said.

All of the young people except the girl ran from the area before police arrived, they said.

Investigators also believe the 14-year-old boy is linked to a robbery on Wednesday in Fort Garry.

Two 14-year-old boys were confronted at knifepoint and robbed in the Parker area of Fort Garry just before 8:30 p.m. that day.

The accused boy is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and weapons-related offences.

The major crimes unit asks anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).