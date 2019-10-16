Man left bleeding, in shock after being attacked with machete

Fast action by police officers saved the life of a man who was randomly attacked by two people armed with a machete, a Winnipeg Police Service news release says.

The officers were driving in the city's Fort Rouge neighbourhood just before 5 a.m. Monday when they found the injured man on the street near Pembina Highway and Dudley Avenue.

He was losing a lot of blood from a deep cut in his leg. He also was suffering from shock.

The officers quickly wrapped a tactical tourniquet around the leg to stem the bleeding. The man, in his late 20s, was then rushed to hospital by ambulance in unstable condition, which has since been upgraded to stable.

"Emergency personnel commented that the swift actions of the officers very likely saved the victim's life," the news release says.

The man told investigators he was walking toward downtown when the unprovoked assault happened. A man and woman attacked without warning and immediately walked away afterwards, he said.

The male attacker is described as being in his mid-20s with short black hair and a tattoo on his cheek. Police do not have a description for the woman.

Members of the major crimes unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More news from CBC Manitoba: