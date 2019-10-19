2 in custody after man attacked with machete, left bleeding and in shock

A man and a woman are in custody and facing numerous charges after a man was randomly attacked by two people armed with a machete, Winnipeg police say.

Winnipeg police officers were driving in the city's Fort Rouge neighbourhood just before 5 a.m. Monday when they found the injured man on the street near Pembina Highway and Dudley Avenue, according to a Saturday news release.

Police said the man was losing a lot of blood from a deep cut in his leg and was suffering from shock.

The officers quickly wrapped a tactical tourniquet around the leg to stem the bleeding.

The man, in his late 20s, was then rushed to hospital by ambulance in unstable condition. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

"Emergency personnel commented that the swift actions of the officers very likely saved the victim's life," said the Saturday news release.

Police said the man told investigators he was walking toward downtown when the unprovoked assault happened.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were arrested Friday evening in the Polo Park area and charged with aggravated assault, robbery and mischief under $5,000, among other charges.

Police believe the two are also responsible for a Monday robbery at a convenience store in the 700 block of Osborne Street where a machete was used to threaten employees.

They were detained in custody.