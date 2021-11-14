Calling all hunters: Manitoba school needs raw deer hide donations for leatherworks course

Do you have a deer hide kicking around that you don't have a use for? A high school in a small southern Manitoba community might want to take it off your hands.

MacGregor Collegiate Institute is once again putting out a call to hunters for donations to be used in the school's leatherworks course, where students get to put their own spin on projects like moccasins, mitts and mukluks.

The self-directed program has been a big hit in the past with students and families alike, clothing and textiles teacher Penny Wilson said.

"Some of the parents are like, 'Can I come back to high school just to take one course?' When else are they going to say that?" Wilson told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Stephanie Cram.

"There's been a few Christmas presents ... produced out of this program, that's for sure."

But it's not just for fun — the course also teaches students valuable life lessons like time management, Wilson said.

"When the kids start the program, right away I tell them, 'You've got to put your phone away. If your phone is out and you are taking your hands off your project to check something every minute and half, you're not going to finish,'" she said.

"It's going to take a month-and-a-half to make one pair of boots in this program, so it really teaches them just how much work and focus and time management and planning it takes to start and finish a project well."

Wilson, who is Métis, said this kind of program is possible in part because Manitoba Education rewrote its clothing and textiles curriculum to include more diverse perspectives.

"We haven't historically had an opportunity for the kids to engage in this type of activity for course credit," she said.

The program works well with the goals of the school's textiles program, Wilson said, like gaining technical skills and learning about citizenship, sustainability and career development.

It also gives students a chance to be a bit creative with how they want their finished product to look by showing them how to add things like beadwork designs.

"It's an opportunity for them to be artistic and express their own individuality however they wish to do it, and then they get a course credit for that," Wilson said.

"They don't all finish a project, because it's a lot of work. So when the kids do finish a project, their eyes just light right up. Like, they're so pumped. And it is beautiful and everybody that they get to show it to thinks it's beautiful."

While the program hasn't yet gotten as many hides donated as it did last year — when more than 100 came in — Wilson said rifle hunting season just started so she's still optimistic.

"When you ask people to donate, they'll show up. We have a very supportive community in our area," she said.

Hunters who want to donate can bring their bagged hides directly to the school, but they need to include their name and either provincial hunting tags or Métis number to comply with the school's permit, Wilson said.

MacGregor Collegiate Institute is located at 150 Fox St. N. in MacGregor, which is about 120 kilometres west of Winnipeg.