Winnipeg's Macdonald Youth Services to change name as act of reconciliation

A Winnipeg-based organization that works with families and youth in crisis is changing its name in the spirit of reconciliation.

"I think people are just more aware that we can't keep having these buildings and bridges and streets named after people that caused some harm to our communities back in the day," said Shane Storie, the board chair for Macdonald Youth Services.

"Even though it was back in the day, all the repercussions are felt in today's world."

The organization offers assistance such as a 24-hour youth shelter, counselling, and crisis intervention, and also runs a variety of group homes.

It adopted the Macdonald Youth Services name in 1993, changing it from the Sir Hugh John Macdonald Memorial Hostel.

Hugh John Macdonald, who died in 1929, was the son of Canada's first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, now regarded by many as an architect of the residential school system.

The younger Macdonald was a Conservative member of Parliament and was briefly premier of Manitoba around the turn of the 20th century. He also served as superintendent-general of Indian Affairs in 1896 and as Winnipeg's police magistrate during the 1919 Winnipeg general strike.

Macdonald Youth Services' volunteer board of directors passed a motion last week to rename the organization. The announcement was made Monday at a virtual town hall.

The decision to change the name was unanimous, said Storie.

"With our clients, we want them to see a building and a name that would more reflect who they are."

Now, the board will seek out input from Macdonald Youth Service staff and the community on a new name that is more inclusive, he said.

"We're just going to kind of reach out to the community that we serve and see what we can come up with that really reflects who MYS is and what we do."