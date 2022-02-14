Non-profit gets $130K to raise awareness and end violence against Indigenous women and girls

An Indigenous-led non-profit organization in Winnipeg is receiving financial support to help co-develop a plan to raise awareness and end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ peoples in Manitoba.

The Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre will receive $130,000 in funding for the project, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced in a news release.

The provincial plan will be Indigenous-led and informed by the national action plan addressing the Calls for Justice put forward in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Ma Mawi, established in 1984, delivers a variety of programs and services to Indigenous families in Winnipeg.

"As the grandmother agency with over 30 years' experience in community building, we are pleased that the voices of families and survivors will continue to guide the process for a whole-of-Manitoba approach to implementing the national action plan," Ma Mawi executive director Diane Redsky said in the news release.

The organization will work on the project with "a fulsome range of stakeholders from a variety of sectors," the news release said.

Lagimodiere said historic and present-day impacts of colonialism continue to have an influence on violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ people, and urged Manitobans to educate themselves about systemic factors such as racism, discrimination and misogyny.

A final draft implementation plan will be presented to Manitoba and stakeholders early this year.