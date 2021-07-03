Mayor says emergency measures in Lynn Lake still in place, but wildfire under control

The mayor of the northwestern Manitoba town of Lynn Lake is relieved the wildfire that nearly forced an evacuation Friday is now contained and under control.

"We're in a smoldering state with a few flare-ups, but those are being taken care of immediately by the fire department," Jim Shortt said Saturday.

Up until Friday night, crews battled flames in a fire that grew to cover 53 hectares. The fire started south of the community and burned north, into the town's south end, according to a provincial spokesperson.

Shortt says two helicopters were on site with water bombs and if it wasn't for them, the fire would've been a lot worse.

"We've been through some emergencies like this before, so it's a seasonal thing. The first thing was just to hop in and respond," said Shortt.

He says around 150 people were sent to the local arena Friday to prepare for a possible evacuation of the town, but they were able to return home at 9 p.m.

"At this point in time, everybody's at home, they're OK," Shortt said. "Our emergency measures are going to be in operation probably for the next couple of days and that's just to keep on top of everything."

Shortt says even though the town's emergency measures are activated, they have not declared a state of emergency.

The province said the fire is not an immediate threat to the community at this time, but it will be closely monitored throughout Saturday. Five crews from Manitoba's wildfire service, local firefighters and local RCMP officers continue to be on site.

The fire has damaged one garage and boat and burned down two sheds, but there have been no injuries due to the fire.

Manitoba Conservation is investigating the cause.