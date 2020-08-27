Lynn Lake man charged with sexually abusing 11 boys 

Police arrested a Manitoba man and charged him with numerous offences related to the alleged sexual abuse of nearly a dozen boys under the age of 16.

Arnold Collier, 52, from Lynn Lake, Man., faces 67 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and others.

Investigators have identified 11 victims who described abuse beginning in 2017 and continuing to the present. The boys told investigators they were groomed with rewards of money, alcohol, drugs and other items, RCMP said.

"What occurred in this small community is devastating. The RCMP, along with external partners, are ensuring that support is being provided to all of the young victims" Sgt. Paul Manaigre, spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP, said in a news release.

Manaigre also said providing gifts is a common tactic used by abusers. Parents should be aware and speak to their children about grooming, he said.

RCMP investigators believe all victims in this case have been identified, but they ask any other potential victims or anyone with information about the case to call Lynn Lake RCMP at 204-356-8862 or contact Crime Stoppers.

