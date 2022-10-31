Missing Lynn Lake man, 61, found deceased in Cockeram Lake: RCMP

A two-week search for a missing 61-year-old Lynn Lake, Man., man has ended after the man was found deceased in Cockeram Lake, say RCMP.

The man and a 30-year-old woman were first reported missing late on Oct. 15 after they, and their boat, were expected to return to the city, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Early the following day, the missing boat was found submerged in Cockeram Lake, about 10 km away, where the two were known to go fishing, according to RCMP.

That evening, local searchers found the woman, who was deceased, but the search continued for the man.

RCMP say the man was also found deceased in Cockeram Lake on Sunday.

RCMP thanked residents of Lynn Lake and Marcel Colomb First Nation for their work in searching and supporting the family. Lynn Lake is approximately 800 km north of Winnipeg.

