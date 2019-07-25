Province battles multiple fires near Lynn Lake, Man.

The province is fighting several fires near Lynn Lake, Man. and Marcel Colomb First Nation, the department of Sustainable Development said Thursday.

On Wednesday night fire crews identified 11 fires burning nearby, focusing their efforts on four considered in "close proximity" to the two communities, the department said in a written statement.

One of the fires, sized at about 50 hectares, is approximately four kilometres north of the community on the east shore of Burge Lake, the province said.

Crews are also fighting two fires directly east of Lynn Lake and adjacent to Highway 391. Lynn Lake is 816 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and has a population of about 500 people.

Canadian Red Cross evacuated Marcel Colomb First Nation, a community east of town, and bused up to 150 residents overnight to Thompson.

Sustainable Development says wildfires have destroyed structures at a bible camp on the east shore of Burge Lake Provincial Park and Manitoba Hydro infrastructure.

Marcel Colomb First Nation/Black Sturgeon Falls, about 30 kilometres from Lynn Lake, lost power after fire engulfed hydro polls near Highway 391. The community remains without power Thursday, Manitoba Hydro says.

Riley McDonald, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro, said they expect to have power restored by Friday but it may take longer because the remote, wild terrain is challenging.

"Fire around Black Sturgeon damaged seven poles that will require a lengthy outage to repair," McDonald said.

The province said there is no indication Lynn Lake will be evacuated. Rain last night with more in the forecast is helping douse the flames.

Manitoba RCMP believe the wildfires were sparked by lightning during a Thursday afternoon thunderstorm.