Lynn Lake's new mayor and council to play catch-up after 4 month byelection delay

Lynn Lake now has an official mayor and council following the community's Feb. 15 byelection, which was a do-over from a nullified October 2022 vote.

It was a "really big relief," said David Campbell, who was voted in as mayor. "The process has been so long this time around."

"I didn't realize how much it was kind of weighing on my mind a bit, but I'm glad it's over."

The late vote came after it was announced that the results of the October election were nullified on the grounds that not enough community representatives had been elected to fill the minimum amount of positions on community council. Instead, the province appointed an administrator for the town, a provincial spokesperson said.

After polls closed Wednesday, Campbell, who had also won the role of mayor in the initial election, was announced as the winner of this February follow-up.

Campbell received 111 votes on the day of the byelection, while opposing candidate Brandon Dulewich received 82 votes.

Vicki Phillips, Anne Kenny Thompson, Eugene Shin and Tyler Hunt were elected as councillors for Lynn Lake.

Only one vote was not counted after the ballots were submitted.

Playing catch-up

The biggest item on the town council's agenda is to play catch-up after losing four months to the byelection do-over.

"We have a lot of interesting things to discuss about the future Lynn Lake, and we're just hoping no decisions were made," said Campbell.

The focus for Campbell, after that catch-up is finished, is to commission the new water treatment plant nearing completion in the community.

The treatment plant will address the over 10-year long drinking water issues that continue to affect the town.

"I know the community is looking forward to the time we can turn on those taps and drink the water again," said Campbell.

The first formal council meeting for the community will be held Feb. 28.