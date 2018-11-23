Third accused gets 4 years in brutal killing of man left to die tied up in a closet

A Winnipeg man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the brutal beating of a man whose body was found in a dumpster after he was tied up and left to die in a closet.

Lyle Barrow was one of three people arrested in connection to the death of Garnet Williams, 43, whose body was thrown in a dumpster 10 days after the unprovoked beating on July 31, 2016.

Barrow previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the killing.

Minus time served, the four-year sentence handed down Friday by Justice Colleen Suche will see Barrow spend another 231 days behind bars before being released and serving another three years outside prison under supervised probation.

"It was senseless and it was brutal and it arose in circumstances that are difficult to understand," said Suche as she read her decision.

"(Williams's) suffering was prolonged and it was considerable."

Beaten with hammer

Court heard Barrow was part of a group of people, including Williams, Miranda LeClaire and Jeremy Allen, who entered LeClaire's apartment on McGee Street in the West End in the early hours of July 31.

Williams was making fake GST cheques when Allen and LeClaire became angry. LeClaire hit Williams's hand with a hammer, and Allen followed with numerous blows to his face and body, sometimes using the hammer.

Badly beaten, Williams followed LeClaire's order and entered a closet, where he was tied up, and a chair was held against the door.

Allen later opened the closet to find Williams partially freed. He tied him up and assaulted Williams again.

Ten days after the initial assault, Williams's body was found in a dumpster. Video surveillance shows the three co-accused dragging his body with a child's wagon and tossing it into the garbage.

Williams's body was found in a dumpster at McGee Street and Ellice Avenue. (CBC)

The attack took place after many hours of meth use, court heard.

Allen, thought to be the leader behind the attack, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, a conviction that comes with an automatic life sentence. In June, Justice Suche determined Allen wouldn't be eligible for parole for at least 13 years.

Co-accused Miranda LeClaire pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to six years behind bars under a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence lawyers.

In her sentencing of Barrow Friday, Suche called the role he played in Williams's death as "the least culpable​ of the three" and added he had likely acted out of a sense of fear and duress.

Court heard Barrow hadn't been involved in the initial beating of Williams until Allen threatened to stab him if he didn't join in on the attack.

'What we did was not right'

Barrow admitted to kicking and punching Williams in the head and the back of the shoulder in the early stages of the assault and later pulling a belt around his neck "until the victim started spasming."

The Crown had asked Barrow be given a six-year sentence, while his defence lawyers argued he be sentenced to time served plus another three years of supervised probation.

Suche considered Barrow's background, including a history of both sexual and physical abuse and his previous limited involvement with the justice system in her decision.

She also noted Barrow has been assessed at a medium risk to re-offend and has taken part in all available programming while in jail.

Barrow rose to speak to the court before sentencing, apologizing for his role in the killing. He credited one of the prison programs for helping him to take responsibility for his actions.

"I know that what we did was not right in any sense," he said.

"I do feel sorry and I do feel remorse for that family, that they have to lose a family member so close to them. I couldn't imagine having to deal with the same types of things.

"They will never be able to see him again and that kind of hurts me as well because I'm not that type of person, I don't intend to do unspeakable things like that."