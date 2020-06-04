23-year-old woman dies following rollover in Manitoba's Interlake

A 23-year-old woman from the rural municipality of Coldwell is dead after she lost control of her vehicle, which hit the ditch and rolled, RCMP say.

She was driving south on Highway 6 about four kilometres north of Eriksdale, Man., when she crashed shortly after 4 a.m. on May 30, RCMP said in news release Thursday.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she died on Tuesday.

RCMP are investigating with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Eriksdale is about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

