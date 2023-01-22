Winnipeggers mark Lunar New Year with lion dance, family gatherings

The sound of firecrackers exploding on streets in Mauritius is a memory Rosanna Leung-Shing will always hold close.

Lunar New Year festivities for the Year of the Rabbit in wintry Winnipeg on Sunday will be a bit different compared to those she celebrated for most of her childhood on an island in the South Indian Ocean, but the traditions of the holiday aren't lost on Leung-Shing.

She still gifts bright red packets to friends and family. The packets, which traditionally contain money, symbolize well wishes and luck for the upcoming year.

"It's a time of joy and people go to people's homes and bring gifts, and it's celebrated in all cultures. So it's not just the Chinese culture but everybody celebrating it," she said Sunday.

Leung-Shing, who is the vice-president of Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts, also ensures pre-holiday tasks — such as extra cleaning, preparation of snacks and decorating her house, which includes putting up Chinese lanterns — are complete well ahead of celebrations.

She came to Canada at the age of 14. Now a mother of her own, Leung-Shing has tried to pass down the importance of Lunar New Year traditions to both her adult children.

But she worries future generations might lose touch with those traditions.

"I do have a little bit of a fear that it is going to be like any other day," Leung-Shing said.

"It's up to us to continue [spreading traditions] and making sure that we're getting together.... It's not going to be as expensive but we're still going to keep up those traditions — the red packets that we give them. That is something I hope we don't lose but I don't know."

A lion dance makes its way through the aisles of the Sun Wah Supermarket in Winnipeg's Chinatown to mark the Lunar New Year on Sunday. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Alex Zhou is part of a younger generation, and isn't a complete traditionalist when it comes to celebrating Lunar New Year.

The 25-year-old from China had dinner with friends on Saturday night, but outside of food and spending time with friends — his family is back overseas — are more important for ringing in the holiday.

"I don't really care about the tradition," Zhou said. "You have to do a lot of dancing ... I'm not that kind of guy."

Lion dance and luck

But Bernard Phanthavong, president of the Flying Lion Dance Troupe, is excited to be dancing again.

Phanthavong expects the next year will have a "fast and energetic pace" because it's the Year of the Rabbit, which happens to be one of the luckier zodiac signs, he said.

His troupe did many virtual performances due to COVID-19, but he's happy to be performing in the community once again.

Bernard Phanthavong, president of the Flying Lion Dance Troupe in Winnipeg, expects the Year of the Rabbit to fast-paced. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"The lion dance it's really meant to chase away evil spirits and they bring good luck and prosperity for the new year," Phanthavong said. "The lion grabs the lettuce — the colour green, similar to wealth or money. So when the lion eats it and then spits out the lettuce back to you, it's like showering the audience with wealth and prosperity for the new year."

This year's celebrations could, however, be a bit muted with a rising COVID-19 death toll in China and a mass shooting following a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif., late Saturday night, Leung-Shing suggests.

"It's not something you can forget. Obviously you know it is reality," Leung-Shing said.

"As much as you want to make it look like it's OK, you still have to celebrate and you but you still have that sadness in you of all that's going on. So I do hope the Year of the Rabbit is going to bring calmness and hope."

Intergenerational celebration

Geoffrey Young is all about Lunar New New Year traditions, and so are his children and grandchildren.

Geoffrey Young, owner of Kum Koon Garden restaurant in Winnipeg's Chinatown, says it's important to spend time with family on the holiday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Young, who owns Kum Koon Restaurant in Winnipeg's Chinatown, said his grandchildren were especially excited to watch the Flying Lion Dance Troupe perform at the restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

"My grandchildren, they all coming. They all coming to to see this. They were excited about it. They also invite their school friends to come," Young said.

For Young, Lunar New Year centres all around family.

He's also thrilled to have a chance to celebrate the day at a family gathering later tomorrow.

"Lunar New Year to us is very important in the Chinese community even if we are in Canada because this is a year ... [where] everybody wishes everybody healthy and good luck," Young said.