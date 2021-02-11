The Lunar New Year is usually celebrated with large gatherings and a shared meal, but this year those traditions will look different.

"It's a really important festival for the Chinese community but with COVID we can not do that physically this year, people are still finding ways to celebrate together virtually," said Jennifer Chen, a member of the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba.

"Lunar New Years Eve is the oldest traditional festival in China, and is the most important tradition in China," she said.

Also known as Spring Festival, the Lunar New Year begins on the new moon that appears between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, and celebrations happen throughout that time.

This year, because of public health orders preventing large gatherings, and households only being allowed two designated visitors, celebrations will be much smaller, with many connecting virtually.

"It's a very busy time during Chinese New Year that people travel back home to celebrate. This year we cannot do that," said Chen.

The Lunar New Year falls on Friday in Canada, with the evening before being one of the most important for celebrations.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Jennifer Chen and her son Isaac, right, will be part of a small family celebration in their home with her husband and their children, as well as the kids' grandparents Lijuan Wan, left, and Zuomin Chen, second from left. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"People wear red clothes, people hang up lanterns, people decorate their doors and their windows with red paper," Chen said.

There are many customs and traditions involved with celebrating the Lunar New Year, Chen said, but the most important is gathering with extended family and sharing a meal.

Chen plans to make a traditional meal with her parents, her husband and their kids, and call relatives in China where she was born.

Hot pot is the centrepiece of a traditional Chinese new year's feast. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

She still recalls memories from her childhood gathering around a large table to eat hot pot, a soup that is cooked at the table.

"Hot pot is one of the traditional foods that people eat on the New Years Eve," she said.

"That was the happiest time that I remember during the holiday," she said. "I also want my kids to get familiar with this culture and celebrate."

Travel ban keeps families apart

But not everyone has family to celebrate with. Winnie Pan moved to Winnipeg from China last January after a brief stay in Toronto. She hasn't seen her family since the summer of 2019.

She says the pandemic has kept her from a lot of activities over the year, but being away from family has been the hardest.

"I'm alone here, no family, no siblings and sometimes I'll get depressed but I always tell myself I need to be positive everyday," said Pan.

Winnie Pan, 24, says it's been difficult to be away from her family in China, especially over the holiday. (Submitted by Winnie Pan)

The 24-year-old is a student at Manitoba's Institute of Trades and Technology in her first year of the early childhood educator course.

"I cannot go back to China because of both countries' restrictions," said Pan, who would normally travel home for the holiday.

"Everyday I want to cry," she said.

"Maybe because I cannot go back and I cannot visit my parents."

She says she will spend the holiday making traditional foods with her roommate, like hot pot and dumplings, and have a video call with her mother.

She said it's the small things she misses most.

"Traditional snacks … and the feeling [of being] together with family, I really miss that,"

Events go virtual

In Winnipeg, many organizations are hosting online events, like the Winnipeg Chinese Senior Association, which has a free online event on Friday between 7 and 9:30 p.m. So far, more than 300 people have registered to watch the show filled with performances and interactive activities.

The group has dropped off food for isolated seniors so they can celebrate as well.

The Manitoba Great Wall Performing Arts will also be part of a virtual event on Feb. 20.

Jennifer Chen, right, says people are hoping the Year of the Ox will bring good luck, especially after a rough 2020. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

In Chinese tradition, each year is associated with an animal, 2021 being the Year of the Ox.

"Year of the Ox is generally, people say, a good year because it means hard-working and to achieve prosperity," said Chen.

"Because of last year… people are really hoping the Year of the Ox can bring good luck and prosperity and getting rid of the bad luck and bad things from last year."