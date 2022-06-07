Coun. Janice Lukes endorses Scott Gillingham's run for Winnipeg mayor

Coun. Janice Lukes has endorsed Scott Gillingham's campaign to be Winnipeg's next mayor, becoming the third sitting city councillor to throw their weight behind the two-term St. James councillor.

Speaking at Kirkbridge Park in Richmond West, Lukes said Winnipeg needs an a mayor with experience at city hall and said Gillingham can handle "significant societal challenges" such as the addictions crisis and social inequities.

"At the best of times, running a city is very complex and we are in very challenging times. Winnipeg needs a mayor who already has a steady hand on the wheel," Lukes said.

She joins North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty and Markus Chambers of St. Norbert Seine River in endorsing Gillingham. In the 2018 mayoral race, both Lukes and Browaty endorsed Jenny Motkaluk's attempt to unseat Brian Bowman from the mayor's office.

While Lukes and Gillingham were both first elected in 2014, their paths have diverged at city council. Gillingham became a close ally of Bowman while Lukes became one of Bowman's most vocal critics.

Lukes said Gillingham regularly briefs her and has been open to changing the governance structure at council.

"He actually talks to me, which is something that I can't really say about the current mayor," she said.

Gillingham pledged in March to reduce the number of councillors on executive policy committee by one member and get rid of the "EPC + 2" governing coalition that allows the mayor to control most votes in the 16-member council.

Gillingham is one of nine candidates registered to run for mayor. The other candidates are Motkaluk, Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Shaun Loney, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock.

More candidates may yet register, as provincial Families Minister Rochelle Squires and former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray have been the subject of mayoral polls.

Gillingham said Squires can do more to help Winnipeg if she remains in provincial cabinet.

"One of the biggest challenges facing Winnipeg is homelessness and addictions. She's currently the minister of housing. She'll never be in a better position to help the City of Winnipeg with its housing crisis than she's in right now," he said.

Squires has been asked for comment.

Gillingham also suggested Murray should not return to the mayor's office. Murray served as mayor from 1998 to 2004.

"I think Winnipeg's tomorrow needs someone other than yesterday's man," Gillingham said.

Murray has been asked to comment.