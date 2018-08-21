Low water levels prompt warning for boaters on Red River

The federal government has issued a warning to boaters travelling the Red River near Winnipeg due to low water levels.

Dry conditions this summer have resulted in lower than average water levels, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada.

It said boaters travelling between Winnipeg and the St. Andrews Lock and Dam, north of the city, should exercise extreme caution and watch out for rocks and other hazards that would usually be submerged.

The government agency will continue to monitor water levels and weather conditions.