Low-income Manitobans missing out on 'life-changing' refunds, says group that files free tax returns

An organization that helps low-income Manitobans file their taxes says people are often pleasantly surprised by their returns — money that's being left on the table by the many Canadians who don't file their taxes.

"Unless you're familiar with the tax regulations, you don't even know half of the benefits you can tap into," said Mariannina Raimo, a volunteer with Community Financial Counselling Services who helps people fill out their tax forms.

"It's huge."

About one in 10 Canadians don't file their taxes, a 2020 research paper found.

Community Financial Counselling Services runs a free walk-in tax clinic in the basement of the Norquay Building on York Avenue in downtown Winnipeg, helping Manitobans file their returns and get any refunds they have coming.

Volunteer tax specialist Mariannina Raimo said as newcomers from Italy who didn't speak English, her parents faced anxiety over their taxes. They would have missed out on benefits had it not been for help from neighbours to fill out their returns, she said. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

That's where Matthew Cox found out thousands of dollars are coming his way.

"I was like, 'Wow, that's a lot more than I thought I'd get,'" he said, beaming with excitement.

"Frankly, I was very behind on my taxes," said Cox, who works for a local non-profit. "Due to mental health issues and things like that, I hadn't really filed since about 2015."

There are many barriers that keep people from filing, from anxiety to transportation to language barriers, CFCS says.

"Today, I had somebody from Sierra Leone," said Raimo. "I've met people from Ukraine, Poland, the Congo, Somalia, Nigeria, Bangladesh," she added, counting the countries with her fingers.

Raimo came to Canada from Italy as a child and says her parents would have missed out on tax benefits had they not had help from neighbours.

"My parents didn't read and write English," said the retiree, who volunteers three times a week. "They relied on a five-year-old — me — to help communicate."

That experience inspired her to volunteer with the financial counselling service, to make sure newcomer families and people living on tight budgets get the refunds they deserve.

Unfamiliarity with tax rules can make filing returns stressful and intimidating, CFCS says, leaving many without the hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars a year they're owed.

Morgan Marshall, the tax program co-ordinator with the non-profit, said getting that cash can be life-changing, especially for those living on low wages and government assistance.

Community Financial Counselling Services tax program co-ordinator Morgan Marshall said getting a big tax refund can help people with low incomes afford essentials like warm winter clothes or a deposit on an apartment. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"We've seen people mention that they're going to be able to use their refunds to put a direct deposit down to get some stable housing, or to buy some really good, nutritious meals for them and their family," she said.



"We're hoping that people leave feeling a little bit lighter … feeling like they have one less thing to worry about, and perhaps even some additional dollars and cents that will be in their pocket."

The financial counselling non-profit said this fiscal year, its tax program helped file roughly 10,000 returns in Manitoba, recouping about $23 million for clients.

Some of those funds came through programs like the GST credit and the Canada housing benefit, which require people to file their taxes, CFCS said.

The group's services are in high demand during tax season, when about 200 to 250 people either drop in to the temporary clinic or use its phone service, which is available year-round.

To qualify for the service, a client's income must be below $35,000 a year for a single person (or below $50,000 for people living in specific northern regions).

A two-person household with annual income below $45,000 is also eligible ($65,000 for people in the North), with an additional $2,500 allowed per dependent.

Marshall recommends people who are eligible and looking for in-person service arrive as early as 7 a.m. to take a number for the walk-in clinic, which runs daily from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until May 1.