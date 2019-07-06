Louise Bridge closed to traffic this weekend as city fixes crumbling sidewalk

Drivers and pedestrians in Winnipeg may need to alter their travel plans this weekend, as the city begins repairs on two bridges crossing the Red River.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Louise Bridge will be completely closed to all vehicular traffic, while workers perform bearing maintenance and sidewalk repairs. The span's east sidewalk will remain open to foot traffic.

The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The Louise Bridge was built in 1881 and upgraded to its current structure in 1910. Earlier this spring, the city placed barricades on the bridge after two holes were discovered in the bridge's pedestrian walkway.

Also this weekend, the city will begin an 18-month project to replace a sewer main running under the St. Vital Bridge.

While the work is being done, the city says crews will need to run temporary pipes along the bridge's east sidewalk, which will be closed to all traffic, possibly as early as Saturday. Pedestrian access on the west side will continue.

Although vehicular traffic over the St. Vital Bridge won't be immediately affected by the project, the city says there may be times when some lanes are closed to accommodate the work.

More from CBC Manitoba: