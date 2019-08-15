Louise Bridge closing for 2 weeks for repair work

The Louise Bridge will be closed to traffic for a couple of weeks beginning Monday while repair crews do maintenance work.

The bridge linking Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue will be closed at 6 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross on the east sidewalk, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

The city advises drivers to use alternative routes such as Provencher Boulevard and Redwood Avenue.

The bridge was closed for repair work for a few days in July. Earlier this spring, the city placed barricades on the bridge after two holes were discovered in the bridge's pedestrian walkway.

The Louise Bridge was built in 1881 and upgraded to its current structure in 1910.