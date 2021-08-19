Louis Riel School Division to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all staff

Winnipeg's Louis Riel School Division will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work this fall, the division's superintendent confirmed Thursday.

This is the first school division in Manitoba to issue a vaccine mandate for its staff.

"We're mandating vaccines for staff," Louis Riel School Division superintendent Christian Michalik told CBC News in a Thursday interview.

Even with the vaccination mandate, the division still wants to work with staff who may be hesitant to get vaccinated, said Michalik.

The division is still working out its policy around its vaccination mandate, he said. Once that is ironed out, the division will look into whether a similar mandate for students eligible to be vaccinated is possible, he said.

Earlier this week, the division said it will also require students and staff to wear medical-grade masks while in its K-12 and school buses.

Michalik said he would like to see the province implement similar policies for vaccines and masks across the school system so that divisions wouldn't have to make those choices alone.

More to come.