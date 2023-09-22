Louis Riel to receive honorary title as Manitoba's 1st premier, Wab Kinew promises

Métis leader Louis Riel will be formally recognized as Manitoba's honorary first premier in one of the incoming provincial government's initial acts in office, Premier-designate Wab Kinew announced on Saturday.

"This fall, when our team returns to the Manitoba legislature, one of the first bills that we are going to bring forward is an act to bestow upon Louis Riel the honorary title that reflects who he truly is, which is Manitoba's first premier," Kinew said in his address to the Red River Métis Annual General Assembly in Winnipeg, receiving a standing ovation in response.

Riel was hanged for treason at age 41 in 1885 after leading two Métis resistances, and has sometimes been a controversial figure in Canadian history , but is now widely celebrated for leading a provisional government and paving the way for Manitoba's entry into Confederation in the 19th century.

"Louis Riel and the Métis nation are the reason why Manitoba is part of Canada," said Kinew, adding that he wants to ensure future generations of Manitobans never forget their province's history.

"I want you to know that I understand that, that I revere that, and that I will never forget that."

Kinew, 41, became the first First Nations premier of a Canadian province when his party won the Manitoba general election on Oct. 3 to form a majority government.

He previously introduced The Louis Riel Act to bestow Riel with the honorary title of Manitoba's first premier during his time as opposition leader in late 2019. The bill was introduced four times but never passed.

Riel was declared a founder of Manitoba in 1992, and officially recognized as the first leader of Manitoba in 2016, but the Manitoba Métis Federation continued to push for Riel to be granted the title of first premier.

"Today, I shed some tears," said MMF president David Chartrand during an interview.

"He was in fact the first premier in our eyes — always…. It means a lot to our people, because we know who he is."

Riel never served as a Manitoba MLA but was elected three times as an MP. He refused to take his seat, as he feared for his life and lived in exile, but took a risk and travelled to Ottawa to write his name on the House of Commons test roll that MPs signed after swearing their oaths.

"That's a powerful message, and for me this is about honouring that brave man — that great leader — and giving him his due and his understanding that the Métis people helped build this province," said Chartrand.

"This clarity now sets the foundation for the healing to start taking place for the Métis of the Red River, to make it clear to students and to the world that this was the first premier of western Canada. He brought western Canada to Confederation and he paid a price for it."

Without going into specifics, Kinew also promised on Saturday that his government that will be sworn in on Wednesday will include some Métis faces.

"It gives me some sense of pride," said Chartrand.

Kinew said his election is significant since his father, Tobasonakwut Kinew — who died at the age of 76 in 2012 — was forbidden to vote as a young man due to his Indigeneity, but "in a few days, his son will be sworn in as Manitoba's new premier."

He acknowledged John Norquay — the Métis man who served as Manitoba's first Indigenous premier from 1878 to 1887 — as well as the elders, veterans, and previous generations who helped make his Oct. 3 election possible.

"But in a much more specific and direct way, there is one person that we have to thank for the honour that we are about to be bestowed, and that person is Louis Riel," said Kinew.

"It is time for us to honour the father of Manitoba … in this important way."