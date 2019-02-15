'How do you view Riel today?' A descendant of the Métis leader reflects on his complicated history

Since 2008, Manitobans have officially honoured Métis leader Louis Riel.

On Monday, Feb. 18, they will honour Riel again — thanks to the 2007 decision by the province to legislate an annual statutory holiday in his name.

But Riel, who was born in 1844 and hanged for treason in 1885, remains a controversial figure in Canadian history.

To most, he is recognized as the founder of the province of Manitoba. Others see him as an instigator, who sparked a civil war.

To Ginette Abraham, however, he was a beloved and revered great-great-uncle.

In fact, even as a child, she defended his honour. She was once sent to the principal's office for correcting her teacher's account of his legacy. Her uncle was a hero, the young Abraham explained, and not, as the teacher suggested, a traitor.

The way we tell history, Abraham says today, matters.

Louis Riel's great-great-niece reflects on how he's been viewed:

The debate continues to rage ... but Riel isn't alone among world leaders with complicated legacies. 1:55

