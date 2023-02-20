Here's what's open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Manitoba
A roundup of what's open and closed in Manitoba
Whether you're celebrating the life and legacy of Louis Riel or taking a much-needed day off on the statutory holiday, Manitobans may need to run an errand or two.
Here's a list of some of what's open and closed around the province on the holiday Monday.
Shopping
Most major grocery stores will be open with reduced hours.
Kildonan Place, CF Polo Park, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
Portage Place mall will be closed.
All Manitoba Liquor Marts — except those in True North Square in Winnipeg and the Carman Liquor Mart — will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Johnston Terminal will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but individual tenant hours may vary.
Entertainment
The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), while The Leaf is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Manitoba Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed.
City services in Winnipeg
Pan Am Pool at Fitness Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All other City of Winnipeg-operated indoor pools will be closed.
Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but all other fitness and leisure centres are closed Monday.
Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All city offices, including the Animal Services Agency, will be closed.
All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed.
Transit
Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Collection
Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled.
Mail delivery
Because it's a provincial holiday and not a federal one, all Government of Canada offices will be open, and there will be mail delivery.