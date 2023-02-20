Here's what's open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Manitoba

Whether you're celebrating the life and legacy of Louis Riel or taking a much-needed day off on the statutory holiday, Manitobans may need to run an errand or two.

Here's a list of some of what's open and closed around the province on the holiday Monday.

Shopping

Most major grocery stores will be open with reduced hours.

Kildonan Place, CF Polo Park, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vehicles drive past Portage Place mall in a 2022 file photo. That mall is closed, and Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from noon to 5 p.m., but the rest of the city's malls are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Portage Place mall will be closed.

All Manitoba Liquor Marts — except those in True North Square in Winnipeg and the Carman Liquor Mart — will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Johnston Terminal will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but individual tenant hours may vary.

The Leaf is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Louis Riel Day. The Assiniboine Park Zoo is also open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Jenn Allen/CBC)

Entertainment

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), while The Leaf is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Manitoba Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is closed.

The Pan Am Pool and fitness centre are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Travis Golby/CBC)

City services in Winnipeg

Pan Am Pool at Fitness Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All other City of Winnipeg-operated indoor pools will be closed.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but all other fitness and leisure centres are closed Monday.

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All city offices, including the Animal Services Agency, will be closed.

All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed.

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Louis Riel Day. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled.

Mail delivery

Because it's a provincial holiday and not a federal one, all Government of Canada offices will be open, and there will be mail delivery.