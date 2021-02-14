What's open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Manitoba

Though recently relaxed pandemic restrictions in Manitoba allowed some businesses to reopen, many will be closed or operate with reduced hours on Monday, which marks Louis Riel Day in the province.

Here's a roundup of what's open and closed on the holiday.

COVID-19 test sites

Most test sites will be open, though some will have reduced hours.

Some sites in Winnipeg, Swan River, Camperville, Waterhen and Flin Flon will be closed.

That information is available on the province's website .

Buses

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Garbage and recycling

Trash and recycling will be picked up as usual for people whose collection day is Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residential customers, while the Pacific 4R and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed.

Shopping

Most major grocery stores will be open with reduced hours.

Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will all be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except the one at True North Square, which will be closed.

Most rural Liquor Marts will also be open those hours, except the ones in Winkler and Carman, which will be closed.

Wine stores and beer vendors set their own hours, so those will vary.

Malls

CF Polo Park, Kildonan Place and Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Forks Market is back open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, though individual tenants may have differing hours.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed.

City services

City-run fitness centres, gyms, indoor pools and areas are still closed until further notice.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All city offices, including the Animal Services Agency, will be closed.

Entertainment

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights will both be closed.

The Manitoba Children's Museum and the Manitoba Theatre for Young People are both still temporarily closed because of the pandemic.

Mail

Canada Post will collect and deliver mail as usual.