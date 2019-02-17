What's open in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day

Monday marks Louis Riel Day — here's a roundup of what's open and closed in the city.

Entertainment

On Monday at Festival du Voyageur there will be a number of events, including crafts with Art City and horse-drawn carriage rides. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At The Forks, The Common and retail shops will be open regular hours.

Shopping

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

​Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of the Cityplace location, which will be closed all day.

Services

On Louis Riel Day, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule, while Canada Post will be delivering mail as per usual.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed for the day.

The Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed for the day.