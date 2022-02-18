Here's what's open and closed on Louis Riel Day in Manitoba

Manitobans will have the option of gathering in larger groups this Louis Riel Day, which comes a week after the province's latest changes to pandemic restrictions.

Last year, the pandemic forced many Louis Riel Day celebrations to go virtual.

The most recent public health orders, which came into effect earlier this week, removed capacity limits for restaurants and entertainment venues, along with gatherings at private residences and outdoor public gatherings, among other changes.

Here's a list of some of what's open and closed around the province on the holiday Monday.

Shopping

Most major grocery stores will be open with reduced hours.

Kildonan Place, CF Polo Park, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Portage Place mall will be closed.

All Manitoba Liquor Marts — except those in True North Square in Winnipeg and the Carman Liquor Mart — will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Johnston Terminal will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but individual tenant hours may vary.

Portage Place Mall will be closed for Louis Riel Day. (Terry Stapleton/CBC)

Entertainment

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Manitoba Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open with regular hours on Louis Riel Day. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

City services

Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All other City of Winnipeg Fitness and Leisure Centres will be closed.

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All city offices, including the Animal Services Agency, will be closed.

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled.

Mail

Canada Post will continue to collect and deliver mail as usual.